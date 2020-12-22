Coffee County is now up to 60 deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest reports from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The report lists Coffee County with 778 active cases of the virus out of 4,518 total cases. There are currently 3,680 inactive/recovered cases, per the report.
According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 182.5 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 89.4 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 42.8.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 20.7%.
As for the whole state, the total COVID-19 case count is 534,019 which includes 6,269 deaths, 2,888 current hospitalizations and 447,996 cases that are considered inactive/recovered.
The county is in the Red Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.
Free COVID-19 testing will continue to be available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested. Patients are asked to enter through Hendrixon Drive.
As of Dec. 21, the Coffee County Health Department will only provide drive through COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Instead of drive-through testing on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, the health department is providing a self-testing alternative.
The entire test, including the nasal swab, will be done in your car at the health department. You will leave it with us to ship for you.
There will not be testing on Dec. 24 and 25 as well as Dec. 31 & Jan. 1 due to the Christmas and New Years holidays, per the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency.