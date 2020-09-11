A hearing for an injunction in the case against Coffee County Schools was held Sept. 8 in Manchester, asking the court to declare the school system acted improperly when it required all students to wear masks in class.
Coffee County Circuit Court Vanessa Jackson is handling the case, according to plaintiff Heather Murchison. Murchison filed a lawsuit against Director of Coffee County Schools Dr. Charles Lawson and the Coffee County Board of Education in August after her son, Nico Sanfilippo, was disciplined for not wearing a mask. She feels the actions are a violation of his rights and wants the court to render an injunction against the school system. She will have to wait a while for that decision after the court heard evidence during the hearing.
The complaint alleges the mask mandate approved by the school board on Aug. 10 violates state law.
“(The judge) said both sides made a great case,” Murchison revealed after the hearing this past week. “So we wait maybe three weeks.”
Lawson says, on behalf of the school system that “the board attorney has advised that the board of education is well within their legal rights to make a mask requirement as was done at the board meeting on August 10.”
Lawson said Sept. 8, “I cannot comment further on issues that are under active litigation.”
Several people came to the Coffee County Courthouse to show their support for Sanfilippo before the hearing of the case.