The court system is taking a step back toward normalcy as COVID cases continue to decline across the Volunteer State as in-person court proceedings will again be permitted beginning March 15.
In the recent State Supreme Court order disseminated to the 14th Judicial District which serves Coffee County, the high court decreed that effective March 15 that the local court could begin holding in-person proceedings and that effective March 31, jury trial could resume provided they are conducted in accordance with COVID safety guidelines. More immediately, cases involving parental rights terminations will be allowed in person starting Monday.
While opening the courts back up to some degree, the court’s order still specifies the court galleries will be limited to just 25 percent capacity. Other changes locally included that the grand jury now meets on the second Friday of the month instead of Tuesday and that circuit court holds criminal arraignments on Friday instead of Tuesday. Traffic citations will be held on Tuesday at 9 a.m. as normal, with revoked court beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays.
As a way to streamline the process, at arraignment each case will be given a status date and a plea deadline date. The status date will be set about a month down the road while the plea deadline will be set around two months in the future. The defendant will not be required to show up on the status date provided an attorney is there in their stead. At that status date, the plea date will be set for two months later, at which the defendant will be required to be present in person.
All attorneys and litigants are still being encouraged to use electronic and digital means for hearings as opposed to holding them in person. Discussions between attorneys and their clients in the courtroom is still being discouraged as those discussions should be take place before their court date.