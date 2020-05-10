Court is back in session on a limited basis in Tullahoma and Coffee County as the judicial system begins its graduated return to normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Tullahoma, City Court will return to session as the city offices and services continue to open up.
“We want to take a very measured approach to opening City facilities while we follow guidance from Governor Lee’s Tennessee Pledge and the White House's, Opening Up America Again,” said City Administrator Jennifer Moody.
City court plans for its first court session to be held May 12; however, there are restrictions on those attending court.
“All citizens will be asked to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing inside the building,” the city’s announcement reads. “Additionally, the staff will be taking temperatures and anyone with a reading greater than 100 degrees will not be allowed to enter.”
The city’s measured approach to re-opening its court comes as the state of Tennessee begins to expand its services, the new initiative set to begin May 11 barring a 11th-hour change of mind by the State Supreme Court.
Phase-One of the plan in the 14th Judicial District that serves Coffee County will limit courtrooms to no more 10 persons inside at a time. This limitation will delay all jury trials until July 3. During the Phase-One, only attorneys and court personnel will be allowed past the bar and all those attending court sessions will be encouraged to wear face covering and observe social distancing. The sheriff has been tasked to scan all people entering the courtroom to insure their temperature is not 100.4 degrees or higher. Even during Phase-One, courts are being urged to conduct as much business online as possible to replace in-person appearances. The grand jury will be convened by will observe social distancing.
Uncontested divorces may be approved via one affidavit signed by one party if all the other agreements have been signed. Judges will have the authority to “split dockets” so that courtrooms can maintain social distancing.
A move to Phase-Two will happen if the spread of COVID-19 declines. “Nevertheless, there is a chance that Coffee County may experience continued outbreaks that will force us to revert to an earlier phase,” the court announcement reads.