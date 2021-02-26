The number of COVID-19 cases in Coffee County continue to drop according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The report shows out of the 6,294 overall cases of the virus, Coffee County has 115 active cases, 6,065 cases considered inactive/recovered and 114 deaths.
When compared to the Feb. 1 report, which showed the county having 262 active cases of COVID-19, active cases dropped by 147 cases.
According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 19.0 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 14.8 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 19.1.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 8.0%.
As of Feb. 21, Coffee County is not in the Red, Orange or Yellow Zones, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.
Statewide, the health department reported the total COVID-19 case count is 772,513 which includes 11,377 deaths, 1,283 current hospitalizations and 746,954 cases that are considered inactive/recovered.