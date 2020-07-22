The number of active COVID-19 cases in Coffee County dropped Wednesday, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health (TDOH).
The report, which is updated each day at 2 p.m., shows Coffee County now has just 89 active cases of COVID-19. This is a 4 case decline from Tuesday, which saw the county's biggest jump in cases at 14.
As of Wednesday, 132 are considered recovered, per the report. The county still has no COVID deaths to report, according to the state data.
This brings the overall case count in Coffee Count to 221, per the TDOH report.
Statewide, the health department logged 84,417 total cases, including 34,669 active cases and 49,748 recovered. As of Wednesday, there have been 3,907 hospitalizations and 888 COVID deaths in the state, per the report.
Neighboring counties logged increases in their active and recovered numbers, per the report.
Rutherford County logged an additional 112 cases, bringing its overall total to 4,828 cases, including 2,518 active and 2,267 recovered. The county still has just 43 deaths, per the report.
Cannon County is still seeing slow growth, with 78 cases overall. This is a six case increase over Tuesday's numbers. That breaks down to 36 active and 42 recovered, per the data. There are still no COVID deaths in the county.
Warren County saw no change in the overall total of COVID-19 cases, according to the report. The active case count, however, declined to just 158, or an eight count decline. The overall total is still 248, including just three COVID deaths.
Grundy County added a single case again, bringing its overall total to 74. The active case count is now 14, and 58 recovered. The county still has just two COVID deaths, per the report.
Franklin County added another two cases, bringing its overall total to 168. The active case count dropped to 71, and there are not 94 recovered. The county still has just three COVID deaths, according to the report.
Moore County added two more cases, bringing its overall total to 34. Active cases now rest at 18 and recovered stands at 16, per the report. There are still no Moore County COVID deaths, according to the data.
Bedford County added only a single case, bringing its overall total to 696. The active case count dropped by six to 142, and the recovered count sits at 544. There are still just 10 COVID deaths, per the report.