Coffee County got some positive news this past week as the decline in COVID-19 cases finally dropped the county out of the Red Zone. However, the week also saw Coffee County pass a tragic milestone as coronavirus claimed its 100th victim, the number of local deaths from the virus now sitting at 102.
The first deaths reported in the county came in late July 2020. There is no information about whether the individual lived in Tullahoma, Manchester or rural Coffee County. The state health department does not break down COVID-19 case information by city.
As of the latest reports from Thursday, Feb. 4, Coffee County has 5,968 total cases of COVID-19 listed in county, with 224 active cases, 5,642 cases that are considered inactive/recovered and 102 deaths from the virus.
According to the state health department’s county data snapshot, over the last week, Coffee County has had a daily case rate of 37.4 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 20.1 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 34.5.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 10.1%.
As of Jan. 31, Coffee County is in the Orange Zone according to the White House Task Force Map. The task force map states that a county is the in the orange zone because during the last week the county reported new cases between 51-100 per 100,000 population, and a lab test positivity result between 8.0 to 10.0% or one of those two conditions and one condition qualifying as being in the “Red Zone.”
As of Thursday, Feb. 4, the total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 736,370 which includes 10,202 deaths, 1,443 current hospitalizations and 697,110 cases that are considered inactive/recovered.
According to the state education department dashboard, Tullahoma City Schools have seen a rise in COVID cases in both students and staff.
Tullahoma High School reported eleven cases of COVID-19 among students and fewer than five cases among staff for this week. Last week THS reported fewer than five cases among students and staff.
Bel-Aire Elementary School reported zero cases for students and staff this week while there were fewer than five cases reported among students and zero cases among staff last week.
East Lincoln Elementary School reported zero cases among students and staff this week, but had fewer than five cases among staff and zero cases among students last week.
Jack T. Farrar Elementary School reported zero cases for students and staff for the last two weeks.
Robert E. Lee Elementary School reported fewer than five cases for students and zero cases for staff for the last two weeks.
Both East Middle School and West Middle School reported zero cases among students and zero cases among staff this week. Both schools also reported there were less than five cases among students and zero cases for staff last week as well.