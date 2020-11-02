The county up to 30 deaths due to COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Per the report, which is updated daily at 2 p.m., lists out of 2,058 overall cases in Coffee County, there are 264 active cases with currently 1,764 inactive/recovered cases.
Over the last seven days, the county has had a daily case rate of 35.9 cases per 100,000 residents per day. Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 22.6 new cases reported per day. The previous two weeks, the daily case rate was 24.9.
The percent positive rate over the last seven days has been 11.7%.
There is some good news for long term care facilities.
According to NHC Tullahoma's own dashboard, there are currently no residents with COVID-19 and only shows three staff members with the virus. The facility's dashboard lists 32 patients and 26 staff members as "recovered." There have also been three deaths at the facility, per the NHC dashboard.
Currently, NHC Tullahoma is the only facility listed on the state's dashboard, which is updated every Friday, per TDOH. Life Care Center of Tullahoma was removed from the state's data dashboard last Friday. The cluster closed after 28 days passed since the last exposure to a case within the facility, per TDOH.
Coffee County remains in the Red Zone, per the White House Task Force Map.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested.