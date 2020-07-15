Two patients have died at NHC McMinnville as the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise, the count of employees and residents infected now reaching 38.
The two fatalities were the first in Warren County since the pandemic began, the number inside NHC McMinnville accounting for a significant portion county’s recent upward spiral in positive cases of the novel virus. Warren County has 95 active cases compared to 49 active cases in Coffee County. NHC Tullahoma has reported no cases of COVID-19.
Of the 38 positives in McMinnville, 22 are patients. The number was 24 before the two deaths. A total of 14 employees have tested positive and three more are under investigation for possibly having the virus.
The first deaths come a little over a week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a facility-wide testing program. Signs saying “Thank you for your prayers” surround the McMinnville facility.