Five people with Life Care Center of Tullahoma have tested positive for COVID-19.
The assisted living facility announced four associates tested positive as well as one resident who recently returned from the hospital.
Executive Director Kyle Chamberlain sent a statement to The News stating the information was forwarded to the state health department, and the facility contacted every resident, resident family member and staff member to inform them of the positive tests.
The resident came to the facility from the hospital "two days ago" and was tested for COVID-19 Thursday, according to the statement form Chamberlain.
"We got the results back today and learned that the resident had tested positive," Chamberlain's statement said. "The resident is being cared for by dedicated associates in an isolated COVID-19 wing of our facility."
Of the four employees who tested positive, three were asymptomatic and should be fully recovered by the weekend, according to Chamberlain.
"All four associates are recovering at home and will not return to work until the CDC's guidelines for returning to work after COVID-19 have been met," Chamberlain said in the statement.
"We understand the virus is still a very real problem, and we remain vigilant," he added. "We are testing associates on a weekly basis, and our residents are monitored multiple times day and night for any symptoms or concerns. Every associate is also screened when they arrive for work and at the end of their shift, including checking temperature, to ensure no additional sickness is brought into our building."
The facility has and will continue to follow all CMS, CDC and state and local health department guidelines concerning COVID-19, according to the statement.
Those guidelines include restrictions on the entrance of visitors, family members, and vendors. Signage with information on COVID-19 and the details about those restrictions is posted on the facility doors.
"Although visitation remains restricted, we're happy to coordinated phone calls, video chats or window visits," Chamberlain said in the statement. "We are staying in consistent communication with the families of our residents, and we always welcome their questions and contact.
"We continue to work in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health and the Hamilton County Health Department and the local health department and will follow the guidance they provide. We appreciate their continued support, as well as the support of the Tullahoma community."