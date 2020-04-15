The United States Postal Service (USPS) is classified as an essential government service. It was recently included on the list of the government’s limited emergency borrowing authority during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Postal Service remains concerned that this measure will be insufficient to enable the Postal Service to withstand the significant downturn within their business that could directly result from the pandemic.
When President Donald Trump signed into law the $2 trillion coronavirus emergency spending bill, it allowed USPS to borrow just $10 billion from the Treasury Department.
Last week, Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney, the chair of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Gerry Connolly, chair of the Subcommittee on Government Operations, said in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that the COVID-19 crisis is threatening the future of mail service in the U.S., according to a story posted by CBS News.
"The Postal Service is in need of urgent help as a direct result of the coronavirus crisis," they said. "Based on a number of briefings and warnings this week about a critical fall-off in mail across the country, it has become clear that the Postal Service will not survive the summer without immediate help from Congress and the White House. Every community in America relies on the Postal Service to deliver vital goods and services, including life-saving medications.”
The lawmakers said USPS, an agency that relies on fees rather than taxes, may be forced to shutter as early as June, less than three months from now. The letter also noted that postal workers delivered more than one billion shipments of prescription drugs last year. Ceasing operations during the virus outbreak could have dire consequences for the health of people around the country.
“Under a worst-case scenario, such downturn could result in the Postal Service having insufficient liquidity to continue operations,” USPS Corporate Communications Director Susan Wright said.
The Postal Service continues to provide an essential public service in the midst of this pandemic. As recently as January of this year, the National Security Council identified the delivery of postal services as a “critical government service” necessary during times of crisis, and the Department of Homeland Security earlier this month identified “postal and shipping workers” as essential to critical infrastructure.
“As Americans are urged to stay home, the importance of the mail will only grow as people will need access to communications and essential packages such as prescription drugs and other necessities,” Wright added. “This is particularly true in rural and other areas, where the Postal Service may be the only affordable delivery provider available to fulfill the needs of these communities. In addition, the population most at-risk from the coronavirus, people over the age of 65, is also the least likely to be using the internet or other technology to access information.”
Wright ended her statement by saying, “As the Postal Service continues to spend resources in response to this crisis, the national decline in economic activity has led to a rapid drop in mail volumes and a significant loss in needed revenues, which puts our ongoing ability to provide our vital federal service at risk. We will continue to work with policymakers in the months ahead to ensure that Americans have access to the mail during this critical time in our nation’s history.”
For more information and updates about the USPS hours of operation, visit www.usps.com. Tullahoma’s Postal Service is located at 200 S. Jackson St. The phone number to their office is 455-3675. The USPS customer service phone number is 800-275-8777.
Katelyn Lawson may be reached at klawson@tullahomanews.com.