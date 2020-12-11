Tennova Healthcare – Harton has passed a concerning capacity threshold, according to a new map tool from NPR.
According to the nonprofit media organization, the ratio of how many hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients to total beds “gives a picture of how much strain a hospital is under.” Per NPR, experts say people should be concerned when that rate rises above 10%.
As of Thursday, Dec. 10, the ratio of adult inpatient beds used by COVID-19 patients at Tennova Healthcare – Harton was 11%, just over the 10% threshold, per the NPR map tool. The tool also lists Harton with 23% of its beds being used overall.
Countywide, the map tool lists the overall hospital capacity at 22%, averaging the overall number of patient beds used at both Harton (23%) and Unity Medical Center in Manchester (21%). No COVID-19 specific information for Unity was available on the NPR map tool.
According to Harton data provided to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, for the week beginning Nov. 27 (ending Thursday, Dec. 3), there were on average 101 total beds available for inpatients at the hospital. Of these, 23.3 were occupied. During the same reporting period, 10.7 of those patients on average were suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients. The report also lists 14 total intensive care unit (ICU) beds, on average, staffed during the reporting period, of which 5.6 of those beds were suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients.
During the same reporting period, Nov. 27 to Dec.3, 163 of 707 total adult inpatient hospital beds were occupied, per the data. According to the report, 75 of the beds contained COVID-19-positive patients. Additionally, 27 of 98 total ICU beds were used or occupied during the reporting period. The report also lists Harton with 78 visits to the emergency room the calendar day following a COVID-19 issue during the reporting period, with 418 total emergency room visits during the same period.
Emergency Management Agency Director Allen Lendley said that both local hospitals are “fairly full,” but they still have beds available. Lendley added he did not have access to that specific data and that Tennova Healthcare – Harton and Unit Medical Center should be able to provide this information.
Multiple requests for comment from Tennova Healthcare – Harton regarding its capacity went unanswered.
Our sister paper, the Manchester Times, also reached out to Unity Medical Center with no response.