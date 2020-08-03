Aug 3 COVID.jpg

Six more cases of COVID-19 brings the overall tally for Coffee County to 417, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health (TDOH).

Aug 3 COVID County.jpg

Active cases and recoveries both saw double digit changes, though in opposite ways. Active cases decreased by 11 while recoveries increased by 17 for a net change of +6 from Sunday.

There are still just two COVID deaths in the county, per the report.

Statewide, there were an additional 1,009 cases added for a total of 110,636 cases. An additional 19 deaths brings the total count to 1,092.

