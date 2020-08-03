Six more cases of COVID-19 brings the overall tally for Coffee County to 417, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health (TDOH).
Active cases and recoveries both saw double digit changes, though in opposite ways. Active cases decreased by 11 while recoveries increased by 17 for a net change of +6 from Sunday.
There are still just two COVID deaths in the county, per the report.
Statewide, there were an additional 1,009 cases added for a total of 110,636 cases. An additional 19 deaths brings the total count to 1,092.