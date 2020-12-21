Coffee County Circuit Court Clerk Heather Duncan and Chancery Court Clerk and Master Shelia Proffitt released a memo Friday, Dec. 18, to attorneys, bondsmen, probation officers and other parties regarding rescheduled dates due to the closing of county buildings to the public from now until Jan. 4.
The rescheduled dates have been changed to the following:
Juvenile Court: Hearings are rescheduled for Dec. 21 and will be conducted by Zoom.
General Sessions Court: Video arraignments and video pleas for inmates only are rescheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 22, Wednesday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 4. All other cases for Dec. 21 have been moved to Jan. 25. All other cases for Tuesday, Dec. 22 have also been moved to Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Circuit Court: All civil motions for Jan. 4 have been moved to Monday, Feb. 1.
Chancery Court: All attorneys have been notified about the new court dates.
All in-person hearings have been canceled as well due to the new order issued by the TN Supreme Court. The new order was signed on Nov. 17 which continued the judicial state of emergency and suspended all jury trials from Nov. 23 to Jan. 31. Exceptions are only to be granted by the Chief Justice on a case-by-case basis.
The order also includes judicial districts to continue with the previously approved comprehensive written plans in full force, mandatory face coverings for all persons who enter the courthouse and no participant in a proceeding shall appear in court or in a court-related proceeding who has tested positive for COVID-19 until the participant has strictly complied with the requirements of the CDC regarding isolation of individuals who are infected with the virus.
The order also states that all court matters should be conducted by means such as video conferencing and telephonic conferences, if possible, as an alternative to in-court proceedings to minimize in-person meetings.
The memo states that the circuit court clerk and clerk and master will be open for business with regular hours between Dec.21 through Jan. 4; however, in keeping with other counties in the state, the building itself will be closed to visitors with drop boxes available in the lobby for filing.
Anyone may also submit any filings via fax or email to circuit, chancery, general sessions and juvenile courts until normal court operations resumes. Filings can be sent to shelia.proffitt@tncourts.gov for chancery/probate courts and heatherd@coffeecountytn.org for circuit, general sessions and juvenile courts.
For questions, call the circuit clerk’s office at 728-5110 and the chancery court office at 723-5132.