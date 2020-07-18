The active COVID-19 case count in Coffee County jumped by nearly 10 since Friday, according to the latest data from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The state health department's daily 2 p.m. report update listed Coffee County as having 64 active cases of COVID-19, a jump of nine cases since Friday, July 17.
Overall, the county has 182 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including the 64 active cases and 118 recovered. There are still no COVID-related deaths to report in the county, according to the state report.
Statewide, Tennessee added another 2,517 cases of the disease, bringing the overall total case numbers to 76,336 since the pandemic began.
Of this figure, 43,706 are considered recovered. There are 838 deaths and 3,649 hospitalizations, per the data.
More locally, neighboring counties also reported increases in their case numbers.
Rutherford County added 155 more cases, bringing its overall total to 4,397 cases, including 2,432 active and 1,924 recovered. The COVID death count remained at 41, per the report.
Cannon County added a single case, bringing its overall total to 69. This includes 36 active and 33 recovered, per the report. There are still no COVID-related deaths in the county, according to the report.
Warren County added another 15 cases in a day, bringing its total to 115 cases. This includes 138 active and 74 recovered. As of Saturday, the county has three COVID-related deaths, per the report.
Grundy County figures still remain under 100, though it added one case. That overall figure now sits at 72 total cases, including 12 active and 58 recovered. The county still has just two COVID-related deaths, per the report.
Franklin County added another five cases, bringing its total case number to 146. This includes 60 active cases and 83 recovered. The county still has just three COVID-related deaths.
The Moore County case count remained at 28, though one more person moved from the active to recovered status. The state data has just 18 active cases and 10 recovered with no deaths.
Bedford County saw a smaller increase in cases Saturday, increasing by only five for a total of 673. This includes 161 active cases, 502 recovered and the same 10 deaths as previously reported, per the data.
For more detailed county information, visit the TDOH website.