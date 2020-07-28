Four residents have died following an outbreak of COVID-19 at the McMinnville NHC while most others infected have recovered.
The most recent two deaths come after two residents died last week as a total of 30 residents of the McMinnville facility have tested positive, according to the NHC website. Added to that number are 19 employees who have tested positive for a total of 49 combined residents and employees.
Testing began in earnest almost three weeks ago when someone at the facility had a positive test. The number has jumped from the one positive to 49 as of Monday. However, the same report showed that the remaining 26 patients who tested positive for the virus have recovered, although one is still being investigated as possibly having COVID. The numbers are also good for employees as 18 out of 19 employees have recovered with one still under investigation.
Tullahoma NHC still reports no infections.