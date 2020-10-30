The COVID-19 pandemic may have stalled some events around the world, but it will not stall Christmas cheer in Tullahoma.
The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce announced plans for the 64th annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade to go on this year.
The parade is set to begin at 7 p.m. on the traditional first Friday of December – Dec. 4.
Each year, the streets of downtown Tullahoma and beyond are filled with spectators from around the area as colorful floats and holiday-decorated marching bands move down North and South Jackson streets. The parade is, as always, sponsored by the Stan McNabb Automotive Group.
Each year a special theme is selected for parade entrants to use to decorate their floats and vehicles. In past years, the theme has been solicited from the general community.
This year; however, the chamber looked to Tullahoma City Schools for theme suggestions.
According to Marketing and Communications Coordinator Faith Gonzales, the chamber sought suggestions to each of the seven schools in Tullahoma on what theme the parade should have this year.
“We distributed forms out to each school and let them write down what they thought the theme should be,” she told The News. “We gathered those theme submissions on Friday [Oct. 23], and on Monday [Oct. 26], the Christmas parade committee voted on their favorite theme.”
This year’s parade theme, which was submitted by Abriella Hershman of Robert E. Lee Elementary School, is “Candyland.” The theme was announced at the Oct. 27 Chamber Coffee, hosted by Woodard’s Diamonds and Design and First Vision Bank.
Additionally, the chamber announced at the coffee that the grand marshal of this year’s parade would be Tullahoma’s own Candy Couch.
She said she was “very humbled, excited and nervous” to be this year’s grand marshal.
“I love Tullahoma, and I want you all to all remember the word ‘home’ is in ‘Tullahoma,’” she told the chamber coffee attendees.
Putting on a parade in the midst of a pandemic was not a decision made lightly by chamber staff, Gonzales said.
“We know that 2020 has been such a wild ride, and we know how much the community loves and looks forward to the Christmas parade,” she said. “We are currently discussing several options to keep everyone as safe as possible during the parade.”
Some of those safety plans include putting more space between parade floats, encouraging people to remain within their own group, possibly extending the route to allow families to stay in their cars to watch the parade, extra signage reminding everyone about safe social distancing guidelines, more volunteers to help throughout the parade route and an “added level of acknowledgement through the rules document each participant is required to sign.”
More safety considerations may also be added as the days toward the parade grow shorter, Gonzales added.
Ultimately, the chamber is looking forward to spreading some holiday cheer for the community during such an unusual year.
“While we had a record breaking event last year – and we are still so happy about that – we are just thankful that we are still going to be able to spread some holiday cheer after such a wacky year,” she said.