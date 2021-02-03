Someone is using the name of the Tullahoma Police Department in an attempt to scam well-meaning citizens in the name of COVID-19 relief.
“We have recently been notified by several individuals that a new scam has been perpetrated in the name of the Tullahoma Police Department,” the TPD announced. “The caller poses as a representative of the department and asks for money in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.”
The calls are not being made by members of the TPD or any agent thereof and citizens are being warned against making any donation to the fraudulent scam.
“We want the citizens of our great city to know that we will never solicit money via phone or by any other means,” the department said, noting anyone who gets a call from the scammer can contact the Tullahoma Police Department to report it. “If you are a recipient of one of these calls please let us know.”