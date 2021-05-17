Anyone at least 12 years old wanting to receive a COVID vaccination can do so this Wednesday, May 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Tullahoma High School.
According to city officials, the Coffee County Health Department will be holding a drive-through vaccine clinic with Pfizer COVID vaccines for individuals aged 12 or older at the high school this week.
Information packets, including consent forms, are available for parents to pick up at East Middle School, West Middle School and the high school in the main office, as well as the Tullahoma health department clinic. All parents will need to bring the consent forms to the vaccine clinic this Wednesday in order for their child to receive the vaccine.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was approved for use in 12- to 15-year-olds by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last Monday, May 10, allowing younger individuals the chance to become inoculated against the upper respiratory disease that shut down the world in 2020. The FDA expanded the Pfizer drug’s emergency use authorization from its original application to 16-year-olds and up.
According to city officials, those wanting to participate in the vaccine clinic will need to enter the high school campus from Big Springs Avenue, closer to Frazier McEwen Park, and drive around the back of the school toward the front entrance. The health department will be set up under the covered main entrance to the school.