Due to positive COVID-19 cases being detected, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone wishing to conduct business do so by telephone, according to a press release.
The Sheriff’s Office is also suspending work-crew activity in response to the outbreak, the sheriff’s office said in its statement.
Those who need to go to the facility to file complaints are being advised to contact Franklin County Communications so that a deputy can be arranged to meet in the sheriff’s office parking lot to provide assistance, the press release said.
Those who need law enforcement at their residence or business may still call, and a deputy will respond.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will be using this procedure until further notice. When conditions change, the public will be advised through the media and via digital channels.