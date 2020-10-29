Those needing to get tested for COVID-19 in Coffee County will need to travel to Manchester starting Monday, Nov. 2.
The new location for Coffee County COVID-19 testing will be administered at Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., Manchester, according to an announcement from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Testing sites in Coffee County have changed several times during the pandemic.
Testing first took place at both health departments in Manchester and Tullahoma before the county consolidated to one site in July at the old Southern Family Markets building on Hillsboro Boulevard in Manchester.
The site then changed in the end of September to Waggoner Park, 1208 E. Carroll St, at the pavilion closest to Industrial Boulevard.
“Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to receive testing for COVID-19,” the announcement says.
The testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process, according to officials with Coffee County Health Department.