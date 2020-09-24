Those needing to get tested for COVID-19 in Coffee County will need to travel to Tullahoma to do so, starting tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 25.
The new location for Coffee County COVID-19 testing will be Waggoner Park, 1208 E. Carroll St, at the pavilion closest to Industrial Boulevard, according to an announcement from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Testing was previously happening at the location of the old Southern Family Market grocery store in Manchester, along Hillsboro Highway.
Testing is available at the new location at no cost to participants, per the announcement.
“Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to receive testing for COVID-19,” the announcement says.
Those who come for testing will not need to leave their vehicles to get the testing done, the health authority said.