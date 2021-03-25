The Coffee County Health Department is expanding vaccine eligibility and offering extended hours to increase access to COVID-19 vaccination in the community.
Coffee County is now vaccinating all residents 16 and older. The Coffee County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccination by appointment. To book your appointment, visit Vaccinate.tn.gov and click the blue “Proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire” button at the bottom of the page to start your registration. If you need help scheduling your vaccination, you may call 931-490-8312.
The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in individuals 16 and older. Individuals 16 and older may call 931-490-8312 or visit vaccinefinder.org to find a site that offers the Pfizer vaccine (individuals under age 18 must have parental consent). You must be 18 or older to receive the Moderna vaccine which is the most widely distributed vaccine in the Mid-South at the present time.
The Coffee County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination site at Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Drive, Manchester, TN will be open to provide vaccinations from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays each week. Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital is also offering vaccinations through appointment as are some other local businesses. All sites offer inoculations can be located on the vaccine finder tool at the vaccinate.tn.gov website.
As of March 26, the Coffee County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination site at Coffee County Fairgrounds began added vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays each week.
“We’re eager to offer these additional opportunities for people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations in a way that works more conveniently with their schedules,” said Coffee County Health Director Pam Browning. “The more people in Coffee County who choose to get their vaccinations, the sooner our community can return to normal day-to-day activities.”
The Coffee County Health Department reminds all Coffee County residents that in addition to vaccination, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic.
In addition to Coffee County opening the doors to all adults, nearby counties including Franklin and Grundy counties are also offering vaccines to those over 16.