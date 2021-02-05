Tennesseans aged 70 to 74 can now sign up to get their COVID-19 vaccine appointments, according to state health officials.
The state recently announced it was expanding the qualifying individuals who could receive the vaccines to include individuals aged 70 or older, instead of just 75 and older. The state began receiving increased allocations of COVID-19 vaccines, prompting it to begin allowing 70-year-olds and up to start registering to receive their allotted doses.
Tennesseans can find the information on the phases for eligible vaccination in their county and, when eligible, register for vaccination through their county health department at covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/county-vaccine-information/.
Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) officials estimate there are about 300,000 Tennesseans in the 70- to 74-year-old age group. Officials also anticipate around 93,000 doses of the two approved COVID-19 vaccines this week, a 15% increase in the state’s previous weekly vaccine allocations.
The Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan prioritizes those most at risk of illness and death from COVID-19. People aged 70 to 74 have a 70% higher rate of death and a 40% higher rate of hospitalization from COVID-19, as compared to those aged 65 to 69.
The state will continue to move through phases of the state’s vaccination plan as vaccine supplies increase. TDH expects the state may be able to expand vaccination to Phase 1b groups and those aged 65 and older as soon as March, if vaccine supplies continue to increase as expected.
Differing counties will progress through the different vaccination stages at different times, health officials stressed, depending on the vaccine supply available and the demand for them. Counties can learn what phase they are currently in by visiting the online tool at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccines-phases/.
According to the state site, Coffee County is currently in vaccine phases 1a1 and 1a2, as well as serving the 75-plus and 70-plus populations. Vaccines are currently available in Coffee County, per the state figures Thursday afternoon.
Those eligible to get their vaccine can go online to https://covid19.tn.gov/vaccine_phase/coffee-county/
Only individuals in the eligible phase groups are allowed to sign up for an appointment. Appointments can also be made by calling the health department at 866-442-5301.