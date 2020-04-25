With the pandemic still gripping the world there is still widespread debate on how COVID-19 has been able to spread so quickly. While it is known that the coronavirus is spread person to person, the exact mode of that spread is still steeped in rumor and theory.
What is known is when someone who is infected coughs or sneezes, they send droplets containing the virus into the air. A single cough can produce up to 3,000 droplets. These particles can land on other people, clothing and surfaces around them, but some of the smaller particles can remain in the air. A healthy person can then breathe in those droplets.
While a New England Journal of Medicine study found that the COVID virus can be detected in the air for three hours, in nature, respiratory droplets sink to the ground faster than the aerosols produced in the study. The experimental aerosols used in labs are smaller than what comes out of a cough or sneeze, so they remain in the air at face-level longer than heavier particles would in nature.
However, along with catching it directly from a person who is symptomatic or even a person who shows no symptoms at all, you can also catch the virus if you touch a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touch your mouth, nose or eyes.
Experts agree that coronavirus can live for hours or even days on surfaces like countertops and doorknobs. How long it survives depends on the material the surface is made from and what impact heat, cold, sunlight and rain has on it.
According to the most recent findings, COVID-19 can last on metals such as doorknobs, jewelry, and silverware up to five days if the objects aren’t sanitized.
Wood has also shown the ability to hold the coronaviruses for a lengthy period as it can be detected in wooden materials for up to four days, these materials including things like furniture and decking.
Plastics can hold coronaviruses for two to three days. These can include but are not limited to milk containers, detergent bottles, public transportation surfaces, bus seats, backpacks and elevator buttons. Experts caution that the investigations concerning plastics are looking for a trace of the coronavirus which could be as little as .01% and would not likely cause transference.
Stainless steel like pots, pans, sinks and some water bottles can hold the virus for two or three days.
Cardboard like is on shipping boxes can stay for a day.
Copper, like pennies and cookware, can hold coronavirus for four hours.
Aluminum like makes up soda cans, foil, and water bottles can hold it two to eight hours.
Glass such as drinking glasses, measuring cups, mirrors and windows can keep coronavirus for up to five days if not sanitized.
Ceramics such as dishes, pottery, and mugs can also hold the virus five days.
Paper is not as cut and dry. The length of time varies. Some strains of coronavirus live for only a few minutes on paper, while others live for up to 5 days.
As for food, coronavirus doesn't seem to spread through exposure to food. Still, it's a good idea to wash fruits and vegetables under running water before you eat them. Scrub them with a brush or your hands to remove any germs that might be on their surface.
Wash your hands after you visit the supermarket. If you have a weakened immune system, you might want to buy frozen or canned produce. After you visit the drugstore or supermarket, or bring in takeout food or packages, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water.
Water also seems not to be a harbor for the virus. If it does get into the water supply, your local water treatment plant filters and disinfects the water, which should kill any germs.
Experts suggest regularly sanitizing things like countertops, tables, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards and remote controls with household cleaning sprays and wipes. Cleaning surfaces with disinfectant or soap is very effective because once the oily surface coat of the virus is disabled, there is no way the virus can infect a host cell.
The New England Journal of Medicine study suggests that the stability of SARS-CoV-2 is very similar to that of SARS-CoV1, the virus that caused the 2002-2003 SARS global outbreak. But, researchers believe people can carry high viral loads of the SARS-CoV-2 in the upper respiratory tract without recognizing any symptoms, allowing them to shed and transmit the virus while asymptomatic.