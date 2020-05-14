Tullahoma Parks and Recreation officials announced D.W. Wilson Community Center will reopen to the public Monday, May 18, for fitness purposes only.
According to Program Manager Lyle Russell, the North Collins Street facility will re-open its weight room for public use and the indoor pool for lap swim only, starting that day.
The facility will only be open Monday through Friday, according to Russell. The center will remain closed on weekends. It will also be closed Monday, May 25 for Memorial Day.
The re-opening does not currently apply to C.D. Stamps Community Center, according to parks officials.
If citizens wish to use the weight room or the indoor pool, they are asked to observe social distancing guidelines at all times and to wash hands when entering and leaving the building.
Use of the pool and the weight room will be limited to one hour per person.
Only patrons aged 16 or older will be admitted.
All patrons will be pre-screened before entry, according to parks and recreation officials. Those not feeling well should stay home. Patrons over the age of 65 or those who have chronic medical conditions are asked to take extra precautions or to refrain from using the facility during this Phase 1 of re-opening.
The lockers and showers will not be available for use during this time. All valuables or extra belongings should be left in patrons’ vehicles.
Public water fountains will also be unavailable during this time, meaning patrons will need to bring their own water vessels. The bottle filler will be operations for refills if needed, however.
Face coverings and masks are recommended at all times, except during the act of swimming. Do not wear a mask in the water.
For the indoor pool
Pool hours will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Individual lap swim only. No lane sharing. One swimmer per lane.
Six swimmers will be allowed in the building at a time. Once capacity is reached, all others may wait outside until a lane opens. Pool lanes are first come, first served. Wait lists will not be used; you must be present to enter.
Kickboards will not be provided at this time.
For the weight room
Weight room hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Ten weight room patrons will be allowed in the building at a time. Once capacity is reached, all others may wait outside for the next available entry slot. The weight room is first come, first served. Wait lists will not be used; you must be present to enter.
Clean your machines and weights immediately after each use.
The re-opening does not apply to the basketball gym, Pickleball, any fitness classes, Splash Island, any park pavilions, the dog park, any city sports fields, playgrounds, community garden, meeting rooms, fitness studio, café, birthday parties, lobby and common area use or any regularly scheduled programming.
For more information, contact Tullahoma Parks and Recreation at 455-1121.
D.W. Wilson Community Center is located at 501 N. Collins St.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.