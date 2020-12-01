There are currently 2,990 total cases of COVID-19 listed in Coffee County, per the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health. Of the 2,886 total cases of the virus, 381 are considered active, while 2,567 are considered inactive/recovered.
The report also notes Coffee County has now 42 COVID-19 deaths.
According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 64.7 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 33.9 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 25.2.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 14.8%.
As for the whole state, the total COVID-19 case count is 380,186 which includes 4,638 deaths, 2,369 current hospitalizations and 336,131 cases that are inactive/recovered.
The county is in the Orange Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested.