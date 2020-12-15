According to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health, Coffee County is listed with 3,945 total cases of COVID-19. There are currently 705 active cases and 3,188 inactive/recovered cases.
There are now 52 deaths from the virus, per the report.
According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 133.9 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 62.4 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 33.9.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 22.9%.
As for the whole state, the total COVID-19 case count is 472,875 which includes 5,615 deaths, 2,821 current hospitalizations and 404,597 cases that are inactive/recovered.
The county is in the Red Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.
Free COVID-19 testing will continue to be available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested. Patients are asked to enter through Hendrixon Drive.
There will not be testing on Dec. 24 and 25 as well as Dec. 31 & Jan. 1 due to the Christmas and New Years holidays, per the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency.