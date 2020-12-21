According to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health, there are currently 4,481 total cases of COVID-19 listed in Coffee County, which includes 876 active cases and 3,547 cases that are considered inactive/recovered.
There are now 58 deaths due to the virus.
According to the state's long term care facility dashboard, Life Care Center has zero residents and three staff members who have tested positive for the virus as of Dec. 4. Morning Pointe had three staff members and nine residents to test positive for the virus as of Dec.7. There have no deaths due to the virus reported at either facility.
The dashboard also shows NHC Tullahoma had a positive case of COVID-19 in its facility as of Dec. 16.
When compared to NHC's own dashboard, the facility has one in-house patient who tested positive and one resident admitted to the facility with the virus. Only two staff members have tested positive for the virus. The facility's dashboard lists 32 patients and 34 staff members as "recovered." There have been only been three deaths at the facility, per the NHC dashboard.
According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 174.4 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 88.2 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 38.4.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 20.9%.
As for the whole state, the total COVID-19 case count is 529,578 which includes 6,136 deaths, 2,779 current hospitalizations and 438,036 cases that are considered inactive/recovered.
The county is in the Red Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.
Free COVID-19 testing will continue to be available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested. Patients are asked to enter through Hendrixon Drive.
Starting today, Dec. 21, the Coffee County Health Department will only provide drive through COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Instead of drive-through testing on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, the health department is providing a self-testing alternative.
The entire test, including the nasal swab, will be done in your car at the health department. You will leave it with us to ship for you.
There will not be testing on Dec. 24 and 25 as well as Dec. 31 & Jan. 1 due to the Christmas and New Years holidays, per the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency.