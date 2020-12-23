According to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health, there are currently 4,586 total cases of COVID-19 listed in Coffee County, which includes 745 active cases and 3,780 cases that are considered inactive/recovered.
Per the report, there are now 61 deaths due to the virus.
According to the state education department dashboard, there was a spike in cases in Tullahoma City Schools among students last week. Tullahoma High School reported <5 new cases for students and staff this week and 15 cases for students and <5 cases for staff last week.
Bel-Aire Elementary School reported <5 cases for students and staff as well as <5 last week for students and staff. East Lincoln Elementary School reported <5 cases among students and zero cases among staff for this week and last week.
Jack T. Farrar Elementary School reported <5 cases among students and zero cases among staff for this week and last week. East Middle School reported zero cases among students and staff this week and <5 cases among students and zero cases among staff last week.
Robert E. Lee Elementary School reported <5 cases for students and staff this week with <5 cases among students and zero among staff last week. West Middle School reported <5 cases for students and staff this week and <5 cases for students and for staff last week.
According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 136.7 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 86.4 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 49.6.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 20%.
As for the whole state, the total COVID-19 case count is 541,240 which includes 6,380 deaths, 2,934 current hospitalizations and 455,586 cases that are considered inactive/recovered.
The county is in the Red Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.
There will be no testing on Dec. 24 and 25 as well as Dec. 31 & Jan. 1 due to the Christmas and New Years holidays, per the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency.