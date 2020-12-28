According to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health, there are currently 4,769 total cases of COVID-19 listed in Coffee County, which includes 668 active cases and 4,035 cases that are considered inactive/recovered.
Per the report, there are now 66 deaths due to the virus.
During the Christmas weekend, Coffee County saw a decrease in active cases of the virus. As reported by the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, at the beginning of the week of Dec. 21, Coffee County’s active case was 876 but by Christmas Eve the active case count dropped to 699, a 177 case drop. By Sunday, Dec. 27, the active case number for Coffee County was 653.
According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 90.2 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 74.8 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 60.2.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 17.5%.
As for the whole state, the total COVID-19 case count is 567,792 which includes 6,588 deaths, 2,983 current hospitalizations and 483,525 cases that are considered inactive/recovered.
The county is in the Red Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.
Free COVID-19 testing will continue to be available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested. Patients are asked to enter through Hendrixon Drive.
As of Dec. 21, the Coffee County Health Department will only provide drive through COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Instead of drive-through testing on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, the health department is providing a self-testing alternative.
The entire test, including the nasal swab, will be done in your car at the health department. You will leave it with us to ship for you.
There will be no testing on Dec. 31 & Jan. 1 due to the New Years holidays, per the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency.