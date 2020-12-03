There are currently 3,060 total cases of COVID-19 listed in Coffee County, per the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health. Of the 3,060 total cases of the virus, 365 are considered active, while 2,652 are considered inactive/recovered.
The report also notes Coffee County has now 43 COVID-19 deaths.
According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 87.2 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 37.5 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 26.4.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 15.2%.
As for the whole state, the total COVID-19 case count is 388,252 which includes 4,781 deaths, 2,476 current hospitalizations and 347,412 cases that are inactive/recovered.
The county back in the Red Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested.