According to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health, there are currently 4,866 total cases of COVID-19 listed in Coffee County, which includes 579 active cases, 4,222 cases that are considered inactive/recovered and 65 deaths due to the virus.
According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 71.0 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 61.0 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 68.2.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 17.4%.
As for the whole state, the total COVID-19 case count is 580,809 which includes 6,810 deaths, 3,212 current hospitalizations and 501,691 cases that are considered inactive/recovered.
The county is in the Red Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.
Free COVID-19 testing will continue to be available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested. Patients are asked to enter through Hendrixon Drive.
As of Dec. 21, the Coffee County Health Department will only provide drive through COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Instead of drive-through testing on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, the health department is providing a self-testing alternative.
The entire test, including the nasal swab, will be done in your car at the health department. You will leave it with us to ship for you.
There will be no testing on Dec. 31 & Jan. 1 due to the New Years holidays, per the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency.