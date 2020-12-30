Tullahoma, TN (37388)

Today

Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High near 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.