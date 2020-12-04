There are currently 3,079 total cases of COVID-19 listed in Coffee County, per the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health. Of the 3,060 total cases of the virus, 345 are considered active, while 2,691 are considered inactive/recovered.
There are 43 COVID-19 deaths in the county.
According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 87.2 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 38.7 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 27.4.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 17%.
As for the whole state, the total COVID-19 case count is 392,608 which includes 4,876 deaths, 2,485 current hospitalizations and 351,553 cases that are inactive/recovered.
The county is in the Red Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested.