There are currently 3,229 total cases of COVID-19 listed in Coffee County, per the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health. Of the 3,229 total cases of the virus, 387 are considered active, while 2,798 are considered inactive/recovered.
There are now 44 COVID-19 deaths in the county.
According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 75.3 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 38.4 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 30.4.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 19.5%.
As for the whole state, the total COVID-19 case count is 408,730 which includes 5,009 deaths, 2,529 current hospitalizations and 362,818 cases that are inactive/recovered.
The county is in the Red Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.
Free COVID-19 testing will continue to be available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested. Patients are asked to enter through Hendrixon Drive.
There will not be testing on Dec. 24 and 25 as well as Dec. 31 & Jan. 1 due to the Christmas and New Years holidays, per the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency.