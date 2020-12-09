According to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health, Coffee County is listed with 406 active cases of the virus out of 3,376 total cases. There are currently 2,924 inactive/recovered cases and 46 deaths from the virus, per the report.
According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 76.1 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 46.6 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 27.6.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 22.0%.
As for the whole state, the total COVID-19 case count is 422,962 which includes 5,171 deaths, 2,605 current hospitalizations and 376,851 cases that are inactive/recovered.
The county is in the Red Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.
Free COVID-19 testing will continue to be available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested. Patients are asked to enter through Hendrixon Drive.
There will not be testing on Dec. 24 and 25 as well as Dec. 31 & Jan. 1 due to the Christmas and New Years holidays, per the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency.