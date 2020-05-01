Restaurants in Tennessee are allowed to reopen their dining rooms, but not all restaurants have embraced the reopening spirit.

We’ve compiled a running list of local restaurants and their reopening status. While we did our best to include all restaurants in Tullahoma, if you see one we’ve missed, please let us know.

This list is accurate as of Friday, May 1, 2020.

Applebee’s – Dining room open; curbside to-go and takeout available

Arby’s – Drive-thru only

Bakery on Lincoln – Store front still closed; custom pickup available Wednesday through Friday

Burger King – Dining room open; drive-thru service available

Camino Real – To-go/curbside orders only until further notice

Captain D’s – Drive-thru open

Casa Mexico Bar and Grill – Dine-in open at half capacity as of April 30; carry-out, curbside and delivery still available

Chick-fil-A – Drive-thru and mobile/curbside service only

China Wok – Takeout only; no buffet

Daddy Billy’s – Patio and dining room open at half capacity; takeout and delivery also available

Dairy Queen – Dine-in open; drive-thru service available

Damron’s Restaurant – Dine-in available at half capacity; takeout and delivery available

Domino’s Pizza – Lobby closed; delivery and takeout open

Downtown Café – Temporarily closed

Emil’s Bistro & Lounge – Curbside and to-go until Mother’s Day (tentative plan)

Family Restaurant Buffet – Temporarily closed

Fazoli’s – Drive-thru and pickup only

Fuel So Good – Drive-thru service only until Monday, May 4

Get Moore Sandwiches and Subs – Dine-in open; takeout and drive-thru available

Gondola Pizza and Steakhouse – Curbside and third-party delivery only

Hardee’s (North Jackson) – Drive-thru open

Hardee’s (West Lincoln) – Drive-thru open

Ice Cream Distillery – Open; to-go orders and curbside pickup available

Jersey Mike’s – Takeout and delivery only

KFC – Drive-thru open

King’s Buffet – Temporarily closed

Krystal – Drive-thru only

La Fiesta Bar & Grill – Dine-in open at half capacity as of April 29; curbside pickup available; delivery within 5 miles of restaurant

Las Trojas – To-go orders only

Little Caesar’s Pizza – Lobby open; drive-thru and carry out available

London’s Sports Bar – Closed until June

McDonald’s – Lobby closed; drive-thru only

Nicholas Restaurant – Dining room open; takeout and delivery available as well

One22West – Closed until further notice

Papa John’s Pizza – Lobby closed; drive thru pickup and delivery available

Piggy’s Place Bar-b-Que – Carry-out and curbside service available

Pizza Hut – Dining room closed; pickup and delivery only

Rafael’s Tullahoma – To-go orders only until further notice

Red Lobster – Temporarily closed

Ruby Tuesday – Dining room open; takeout and curbside available

Shibo Ramen – Closed until further notice

Sonic (North Jackson) – Open, no patio seating

Sonic (West Lincoln) – Open, no patio seating

Spinelli’s Pizzeria – Dine-in open, no more than 6 people inside; to-go and delivery available

Starbucks – Drive-thru only, limited hours; return to regular hours in the next week or two

Subway (East Carroll) – Dine-in at half capacity, takeout available

Subway (North Jackson) – Dine-in at half capacity, takeout available

Taco Bell – Drive-thru only

The Celtic Cup – Temporarily closed

The Cheesecakery – Closed until May 7; special “bake sales” held; check Facebook for more information

The Seafood Place – Pickup available; only one customer in the store at a time

The SunDrop Shoppe and Luncheonette – Closed until May 7

Touchdown Wings – Closed until further notice

Waffle House – Dine-in open at half capacity, takeout and curbside service available; limited hours

Water’s Edge Chocolates – Store open, curbside pickup and delivery available

Whiskey Trail BBQ & Steakhouse – Temporarily closed

Whitt’s Barbecue – Dining room open with limited seating; drive-thru service available

Yamato – Takeout only

Zaxby’s – Drive-thru and pickup only

