Restaurants in Tennessee are allowed to reopen their dining rooms, but not all restaurants have embraced the reopening spirit.
We’ve compiled a running list of local restaurants and their reopening status. While we did our best to include all restaurants in Tullahoma, if you see one we’ve missed, please let us know.
This list is accurate as of Friday, May 1, 2020.
Applebee’s – Dining room open; curbside to-go and takeout available
Arby’s – Drive-thru only
Bakery on Lincoln – Store front still closed; custom pickup available Wednesday through Friday
Burger King – Dining room open; drive-thru service available
Camino Real – To-go/curbside orders only until further notice
Captain D’s – Drive-thru open
Casa Mexico Bar and Grill – Dine-in open at half capacity as of April 30; carry-out, curbside and delivery still available
Chick-fil-A – Drive-thru and mobile/curbside service only
China Wok – Takeout only; no buffet
Daddy Billy’s – Patio and dining room open at half capacity; takeout and delivery also available
Dairy Queen – Dine-in open; drive-thru service available
Damron’s Restaurant – Dine-in available at half capacity; takeout and delivery available
Domino’s Pizza – Lobby closed; delivery and takeout open
Downtown Café – Temporarily closed
Emil’s Bistro & Lounge – Curbside and to-go until Mother’s Day (tentative plan)
Family Restaurant Buffet – Temporarily closed
Fazoli’s – Drive-thru and pickup only
Fuel So Good – Drive-thru service only until Monday, May 4
Get Moore Sandwiches and Subs – Dine-in open; takeout and drive-thru available
Gondola Pizza and Steakhouse – Curbside and third-party delivery only
Hardee’s (North Jackson) – Drive-thru open
Hardee’s (West Lincoln) – Drive-thru open
Ice Cream Distillery – Open; to-go orders and curbside pickup available
Jersey Mike’s – Takeout and delivery only
KFC – Drive-thru open
King’s Buffet – Temporarily closed
Krystal – Drive-thru only
La Fiesta Bar & Grill – Dine-in open at half capacity as of April 29; curbside pickup available; delivery within 5 miles of restaurant
Las Trojas – To-go orders only
Little Caesar’s Pizza – Lobby open; drive-thru and carry out available
London’s Sports Bar – Closed until June
McDonald’s – Lobby closed; drive-thru only
Nicholas Restaurant – Dining room open; takeout and delivery available as well
One22West – Closed until further notice
Papa John’s Pizza – Lobby closed; drive thru pickup and delivery available
Piggy’s Place Bar-b-Que – Carry-out and curbside service available
Pizza Hut – Dining room closed; pickup and delivery only
Rafael’s Tullahoma – To-go orders only until further notice
Red Lobster – Temporarily closed
Ruby Tuesday – Dining room open; takeout and curbside available
Shibo Ramen – Closed until further notice
Sonic (North Jackson) – Open, no patio seating
Sonic (West Lincoln) – Open, no patio seating
Spinelli’s Pizzeria – Dine-in open, no more than 6 people inside; to-go and delivery available
Starbucks – Drive-thru only, limited hours; return to regular hours in the next week or two
Subway (East Carroll) – Dine-in at half capacity, takeout available
Subway (North Jackson) – Dine-in at half capacity, takeout available
Taco Bell – Drive-thru only
The Celtic Cup – Temporarily closed
The Cheesecakery – Closed until May 7; special “bake sales” held; check Facebook for more information
The Seafood Place – Pickup available; only one customer in the store at a time
The SunDrop Shoppe and Luncheonette – Closed until May 7
Touchdown Wings – Closed until further notice
Waffle House – Dine-in open at half capacity, takeout and curbside service available; limited hours
Water’s Edge Chocolates – Store open, curbside pickup and delivery available
Whiskey Trail BBQ & Steakhouse – Temporarily closed
Whitt’s Barbecue – Dining room open with limited seating; drive-thru service available
Yamato – Takeout only
Zaxby’s – Drive-thru and pickup only