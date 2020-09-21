Parents of Tullahoma City Schools students who wish to change their child’s learning plan have until Friday to do so, according to the district.
The school district announced Monday afternoon that parents would need to notify the district by Friday if they would like to change their child’s current educational path – the traditional, in-person instruction or the fully distance-learning/virtual instruction. This change notification only applies to parents of K through eighth-grade students, per the district announcement.
Before the school year began, parents were offered a choice for their children: let them return to physical school buildings or keep them home for distance learning. Initially, the district allowed for some flexibility for parents to choose or alter their child’s learning option to best suit the child’s needs. This was based on the ever- and quickly-changing nature of the ongoing pandemic, according to Director of Schools Catherine Stephens.
During the first quarter, district officials said, the system “learned a great deal about learning option selection."
“We uncovered several challenges related to the flexibility offered and recognize this cannot continue in the second quarter,” the district said in a statement. “The time and effort required to approve requests are lengthy and involve several departments working together to accurately report data related to attendance, class roster requirements, grades, meals, staffing, etc.”
According to Stephens, some of the challenges revolved around class sizes. The state regulates classroom sizes and student-to-teacher ratios, so if class sizes went over the limit, school officials had to “create another option for those who requested distance or traditional learning."
That flexibility ended around the time the district reverted from its hybrid plan back in August, Stephens said. At that time, high school students were asked to make a commitment for the rest of the semester, rather than for one quarter at a time, Stephens told The News.
Feedback from parents, faculty, staff and the leadership team all stressed “the importance of continuity being needed for all to be successful,” the district said.
That said, if parents would like for their child to continue the next quarter in the same fashion they chose for the first quarter, no further action is needed, and students will simply come back to school after fall break for either in-person or virtual learning.
“We want quarter 2 to be a positive one for all where teaching and learning is concerned,” Stephens told The News.
At the last check, Stephens said, the majority of students, 79%, have been back in the classroom. The remaining 21% of students were engaged in distance learning.
However, if parents wish to switch to the other learning option, they need to let the district know by Friday, Sept. 25.
This cut-off date is important, Stephens said, as it allows time for all the necessary adjustments to be made as far as scheduling is concerned.
As of Monday afternoon, Stephens added, eight students have requested to change from distance learning to in-person instruction; three students have requested to leave their classrooms and try distance learning.
In order to switch, parents will need to first email distancelearninghelp@tcsedu.net for the required form to request a change in their child’s placement. Once they have submitted that form, parents will receive notification of whether or not the request has been approved. Once approved, that placement will begin Monday, Oct. 12 and continue for the entire second quarter, which ends Dec. 18.
If parents have questions about switching their child’s learning option, they should call their child’s school, according to Stephens.
The full announcement can be seen below: