Dollar General it will pay its employees for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dollar General has announced it will support its frontline employees who want to receive the vaccine “Through our mission of serving others, we take the responsibility to serve our customers and communities seriously,” read the statement from the retailer. “Now is no different.”
Hourly employees will receive an extra four hours of regular pay when they receive a completed vaccination while salaried employees will receive “additional store labor hours to accommodate their time away from the store.”
The statement added the company is working with the distribution and transportation teams to receive similar accommodations.
The company stated it will be removing barriers like travel time, mileage, child care needs and so on for the employees to go to get vaccinated.
“We want to be on the forefront of facilitating our employees’ ability to receive the COVID-19 vaccine if they so choose — and we encourage all of our team to receive the vaccine when it’s available to them,” the company said in a statement.
While Dollar General is encouraging its employees to receive the vaccine, it will not be a requirement.
“We understand the decision to receive the COVID-19 vaccination is a personal choice, and although we are encouraging employees to take it, we are not requiring them to do so,” the statement read.
The national chain which has numerous stores in Tullahoma ended its statement with assuring customers it is continuing to take necessary precautions by following CDC guidelines to slow the spread of the virus by wearing facial coverings, practicing good hygiene and proper social distancing.
Currently, the Coffee County Health Department is following the state’s phased approach to vaccination to assure vaccines are provided to those at high risk of becoming infected the virus and suffering from life-threatening disease.
Coffee County’s current phases are 1A1, 1A2 and 75 years old and greater; only those who are in these phases or age group may register for vaccination. To determine your phase, go to covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/eligibility.