Many local residents are wondering what the meaning is behind the red ribbons with the message “It’s happening, Downtown Tullahoma,” adorning the lampposts and trees downtown. Some have speculated that they were hung up to bring attention to the current revamping project of downtown Tullahoma. However, the source of the ribbons is none other than the small business owners in the downtown area.
“When the city first started the sidewalk project downtown about four years ago, all of the businesses bought these ribbons to hang up to show our support of revamping downtown Tullahoma,” Couch’s owner Candy Couch said. “We kept them in storage and we got them all back out. Florence Hull, owner of Clayton’s Shoe Store, Christy Amacher, owner of Christy’s Jewelry and Accessories as well as The Downtown Avenues, and I went around and hung the ribbons. We hung them on trees, lampposts, the Downtown Avenues door handles, and basically anywhere we could find to hang them until we ran out.”
“Several of us had extra ones, so we thought now would be a great time to do this,” she noted. “We have them posted to show that all of our small businesses are unified and that we are still here even though we cannot be open right now. We are praying for our community and our country. We want these ribbons to remind Tullahomans that we are still here and to encourage them to join us in prayer for our community as well as our nation during this time.”
“Downtown Tullahoma merchants are placing red ribbons around town to show our unity in prayer for our country. God Bless America,” a post from Clayton’s Shoe Store’s Facebook read.
The ribbons can be found in front of Memories Antiques, 122 West, the courtyard beside London’s, Clayton’s, Veranda House, the American Legion building, on the back door to the Downtown Avenues where L & A Nail Spa and The Cheesecakery signs are located and many more places along Lincoln Street, Northwest Atlantic Street and part of Jackson Street.
“There are a few houses in neighborhoods throughout the city that have them hanging on their doors and mailboxes,” Couch added.
Unlike most of the businesses downtown, Couch’s is remaining open because it is considered an essential business.
“One of the reasons that I am still open is because when my dad ran the store, he always said around Thanksgiving and Christmas people were cooking more. There is always a possibility for energy surges,” Couch said. “We sell bake and broil elements for ovens. I bet that I have sold a dozen of them in the last week because everyone is at home. If you are at home and your stove goes out, what are you going to do? That is what most of my business has been.”
Downtown Coordinator Shelley Smith praised the downtown businesses for their spirit.
“Challenges like what we are facing now can build collective strength or splinter communities. It is a credit to the character of our town that we have a lot of wonderful business owners downtown working together to support those who have been effected by the COVID-19 crisis,” Smith said. “Each of us have the capacity to display affirmation, encouragement, and optimism during this uncertain time through this simple act of kindness and red ribbons are items that many members of the community already have at home tucked away with their Christmas decorations.”
