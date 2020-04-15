Anyone concerned about their health will have the opportunity to be tested for COVID-19 this Sunday at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza this weekend.
The Tennessee Department of health announced Wednesday afternoon that 33 drive-through events will take place this weekend in order to make COVID-19 testing available to any Tennesseans who are concerned about their health or the health of their family members.
The Coffee County Administrative Plaza, located at 1329 McArthur St. in Manchester, will be open from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 19 as one of the drive-through testing sites.
Anyone with health concerns about themselves or their family members is encouraged to come to the plaza during this time to receive free COVID-19 testing.
Participants will not have to leave their vehicles in order to receive the testing, which will be performed by nurses and/or National Guard medics stationed at the site. Health care workers at the site will collect nasal swabs from those who wish to be tested, and the test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.
Information on what patients can expect after testing will be available at each site, including the Coffee County location. The information is also available digitally at this link.
There will also be a testing site located in Bedford County Saturday, April 18. That location is Shelbyville Central High School, located at 401 Eagle Blvd. in Shelbyville. The testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
A Rutherford County testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 18, at the Rutherford County Health Department, located at 100 West Burton St. in Murfreesboro.
The full list of testing sites can be found at the TDOH website.
