East Lincoln Elementary art teacher Audrey Yates was thinking of an art project the children could do for the school year since everything is different due to COVID-19.
“We can’t share materials and there’s many things we can’t do so we started to think of things we can do and the ways that these kids’ lives have changed and ways to embrace that and make it fun,” Yates said.
With masks being a part of schools now, Yates thought it would be a great idea to incorporate masks into an art project to show that masks were not scary and the kids could creatively express themselves.
Yates said she talked to East Lincoln Elementary School counselor Sharon Nelius about the idea and the counselor pointed out that Walmart has a special grant they can apply for. Yates said they applied for the grant and they received a $500 check very quickly and used it to buy supplies.
“So we ran down to Walmart one afternoon and bought every mask in the place,” Yates said.
According to Walmart’s website, the local community grants are awarded through an open application process and provide funding directly from Walmart and Sam’s Club facilities to local organizations in the U.S.
Any 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization, government entity or K-12 school can apply for the grant through Dec. 31, 2020. The local community grant ranges from $250 to $5,000.
According to Yates, the kids colored the masks with Sharpie markers with each child getting a package containing a mask, a name tag and four sharpies. Yates said she sent out a video she made explaining how to create their masks and what steps the kids need to take. After that, it’s up to the kids about how they want to design their masks.
Once the kids finish designing their masks, they send the packages back to Yates and she sanitizes the markers for the next group of kids. She then drops rubbing alcohol on the masks to create a tie dye effect on the masks.
“So they have a mask that they made so it’s their own expression and it helps to protect them from each other,” Yates said.
Neilus said the grant from Walmart is a local grant for the community and was provided by the Tullahoma Walmart.
“That’s what I love about it is all Walmarts do it but this particular grant came from our local Tullahoma Walmart,” Nelius said. “Of course we were thrilled to turn around and spend the $500 check at Walmart to buy the masks.”
Nelius added that the grants from Walmart are not limited to just art projects as any school with any kind of project can apply for it.
As for the children themselves, Nelius said they have been loving it as it’s a chance for some of them to have their own mask.
“So many of our kids don’t have masks so we knew this would be something that every kid would make and have their own individualized mask so it worked out good,” Nelius said.
Nelius also said she was proud of the kids at East Lincoln on how they’ve been handling the challenges surrounding the pandemic.
“They are the most resilient bunch of kids I’ve ever seen,” Nelius said. “They do what they got to do when they got to do it.”
Kyle Murphy may be reached at kmurphy@tullahomanews.com.