Coffee County now has eight COVID-19 deaths, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The state health department's latest report shows Coffee County with 875 total cases of the virus, with 128 considered active and 739 considered inactive/recovered.
Less than five of the Coffee County COVID-19 cases are in the schools, according to the Tennessee Department of Education dashboard.
The new COVID-19 tracking tool debuted Thursday, Sept. 9, and displays the number of cases each school system currently has.
The dashboard has two categories for case numbers: students and staff.
According to the latest data from the dashboard, Tullahoma City Schools student cases are less than five, as are TCS staff case numbers.
Per the TDOE, if the case number is one to five, the "<5" symbol will appear on the dashboard.
For comparison, Franklin County Schools have eight student cases and <5 staff cases listed on the dashboard.
Coffee County Schools has <5 student cases and no staff cases.
COVID-19 cases in the city's nursing homes has remain level, according to TDOH data.
Per the TDOH long term care facility data, Morning Pointe has 10 of 13 COVID-19 positive residents listed as recovered, while two have died, leaving one active case at the facility. There are also 13 staff members currently listed as positive cases.
Life Care Center of Tullahoma has just four resident cases, with one of them recovered and no deaths. There are 11 staff members with COVID-19, per the data.
Brookdale has no reported cases.
NHC Tullahoma has 10 in-house patients listed with COVID-19 with none recovered yet. There have been three employees who tested positive, though one has recovered, according to the NHC COVID-19 dashboard.