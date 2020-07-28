Two local businesses have opted to close their doors after employees were possibly exposed or diagnosed with COVID-19.
Most recently, the SunDrop Shoppe and Luncheonette announced the potential exposure of one of its employees prompted its temporary shuttering.
“The health and well-being of our customers means too much to us to take a chance on any one’s safety,” the business announced. “We will be taking time to have our staff tested and to deep clean and sanitize the building. We look forward to seeing you when you reopen.”
Earlier in the month, the downtown staple London’s Sports Bar closed its doors after briefly reopening to the public.
The popular sports bar and restaurant had closed for several months during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic but had finally reopened its doors to patrons with a limited menu at the end of June.
However, within a week of reopening, the bar announced it would have to close its doors once again after one customer and one employee tested positive for the virus.
“Because we take the health and safety of our customers and staff very seriously, we decided to immediately close for deep cleaning/sanitization,” the bar announced. “Our entire staff has been tested, and we are pleased that only [one] employee has tested positive. All other employees’ results were negative, thankfully. Based on these results, we have decided to remain closed temporarily to further sanitize for everyone’s safety. Thank you all so much for your continued patience and patronage.”
One22West also briefly shuttered its doors at the beginning of July to have all of its staff tested, but they reopened a couple weeks later after all their staff results came back negative. The restaurant had also briefly switched back to take-out and curbside service after reopening but have since resume dine-in service for those who wish to eat out.
As of Sunday, July 27, Coffee County had 148 active cases of COVID-19 and an overall confirmed number of 291.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.