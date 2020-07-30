An employee of the Coffee County Emergency Medical Services has tested positive for COVID-19. EMS is taking necessary precautions to protect employees, as well as the community.
“Of our current 32 medical staff that are full time employees, we had one that called mid-shift and said, ‘I have a fever.’ We are checking temperatures twice a day on every employee,” said EMS Director Michael Bonner. “This happened to be between checks, but the employee realized it.”
The employee went home immediately. The employee was then tested, and the test came back positive, according to Bonner.
“The employee is doing well and feels better,” Bonner said. “We are following CDC guidelines.”
CDC guidelines continue to change, said Bonner.
“The virus is new and there are so many variables that (CDC) is still working through,” Bonner said.
Bonner hopes the employee will recover and return to work soon.
“We are hoping by Aug. 4, the employee will be able to come back – that still depends on how the employee feels,” Bonner said.
“The current guideline says that an employee must be off for a minimum of 10 days and must be fever free for at least 72 hours without the help of medication. Then, they are allowed to come back to work.”