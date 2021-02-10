The Coffee County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) has kept chute time under a minute despite understaffing issues and the greater number of calls due to the pandemic.
“Chute time” is measured from the time a call is dispatched to the time an emergency vehicle begins to travel to the location.
When EMS Chief Michael Bonner took the position in 2013, the chute time averaged one minute and 42 seconds. Bonner has worked to reduce chute time, and in 2018, it was under a minute.
While the pandemic has hit EMS hard, paramedics have worked even harder to respond quickly. COVID-19 brought an increased volume of calls, while at the same EMS was short-staffed.
According to the report for December, EMS had 882 calls – an increase of about 100 calls compared to November.
Chute time in December averaged 58 seconds.
Of the total 882 calls, eight resulted in a transport from the scene to surrounding counties; 220 to Harton Hospital; and 241 to Unity Medical Center.
“Response time” is another way EMS uses to measure efficiency, and it depends on the distance from the station to the location, and that’s why the control over that metric is limited. It’s measured from the time responders are in route until they reach the scene.
Response time for December was seven minutes and 17 seconds.
EMS continues to battle understaffing. If you’re interested in a job with EMS, applications are available on the county’s website. You may also contact Coffee County HR or EMS directly.