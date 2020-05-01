Amid some negative feedback in regard to barring Tullahoma High School graduation in their town, Estill Springs Police Chief Matt Baker responded this week, pointing out that sharing a post on Facebook does not constitute notification of the major event in his town.
“Yes, the Estill Springs Police Department did share the post on Facebook on April 17, 2020,” said Chief Baker, noting that at that point no one had contacted the Estill Springs Police Department nor the city officials about the plan. The first time the Estill Springs Police Department was informed of any event taking place at the Montana Drive-In was only through a posting on Facebook, the chief pointed out.
THS had planned to have commencement at the drive-in in nearby Estill Springs on May 15. Administrators had opted to move the event there as they felt it would be safer than having it at the high school football field as attendees could remain in their cars. The city of Estill Springs nixed the plan this week saying the large influx of vehicles and people would overwhelm the small town and that it would expose the area to the potential for the spread of COVID-19.
As for the Facebook post in question, the chief said he only shared the post on Facebook on the Estill Springs Police Department page with the assumption he would be contacted with the plans since the Drive In is in the Town of Estill Springs jurisdiction, at a later date. Chief Baker said he contacted the owner of the Montana Drive-In immediately following the Facebook post and the owner confirmed that Tullahoma High School graduation was to be held on May 15.
In the official statement issued by the Estill Springs Police Department, the chief revealed he was told by the drive-in owner that she would need the police for traffic control. Approximately a week later, Chief Baker said he was contacted by concerned citizens/parents of both Tullahoma and Franklin County to express their concerns regarding a letter that Tullahoma High School faculty sent out to all seniors on the way graduation would be conducted at the Montana Drive In.
“Those concerned citizens were inquiring about the safety of having the graduation with the current situation in our country,” the chief said.
In the school’s letter sent out ahead of the planned graduation exercise, it was reportedly stated that each senior would be allowed two automobiles per student to attend the graduation. Then all 265 (approximate) students would be escorted by police officials from Tullahoma High School to the drive-in.
“The event coordinator(s) of Tullahoma High School graduation ceremony never contacted the appropriate officials to have the plans approved or not prior to notifying all of the seniors of how they wanted graduation to happen,” the police department statement reads.
Doing the math as to the numbers of people coming graduation, the plans would have had Montana Drive-In at a capacity of at the very least 795 vehicles. The maximum vehicle capacity of the Montana Drive-In is 700 vehicles.
“As of May 1, the stay at home executive order expires; however, the governor of The State of Tennessee has made recommendations for businesses such as the Montana Drive In to operate at 50% capacity,” the chief noted.
At 50% capacity, the maximum number of vehicles would be 398. Those figures are just on vehicles that would be at the Montana Drive-In. That would not include people in each vehicle there to watch the graduation, band members, choir, and faculty.
“Therefore, the accommodations at the drive-in were not suitable and unsafe for the event to take place,” the police department statement reads, adding that the issue led several parents of THS seniors have contacting Chief Baker with their concerns on the location of the graduation.
While Chief Baker was speaking to Tullahoma authorities, the chief learned that the escort requested had been denied due to the safety of the students, citizens and other motorist that would be on the roadway. The Tullahoma Police Chief went on to tell Chief Baker that he did not have enough officers to perform this request. Chief Baker then contacted Tullahoma High School board of education to request a phone call from Mr. Hargrove, to inform him that it was unfortunate but the graduation could not take place at the Montana Drive In.
Neither the City of Estill Springs or the Estill Springs Police Department cancelled the graduation, the chief of police just informed members of the school board that it could not take place at the Montana Drive-In,” the police department statement concludes.
Chief Baker said he will be glad to field any further questions or comments to those who want to call the Estill Springs Police Department at 931-649-2233.