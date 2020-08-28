While the Coffee County Fair is still set to go on, some familiar items will be missing from the annual exhibition.
The Coffee County Fair Board has announced that the Fairest of the fair and other categories of the beauty pageant will not be held this year. The fair is set for Sept. 21-26.
In the announcement, the board said. “We hesitated in trying to make the best decision possible and understand that we cannot make everyone happy, but hope you all will understand.”
The board noted that the state pageant will not take place; therefore, our Fairest winner would not have a place to compete.
“With our rules and guidelines would not be able to compete the following year,” it said.
“Please know this wasn’t an easy decision. We look forward to seeing all your gorgeous kiddos next fall,” the announcement added
Other cancellations include the 4H Science fair, Junior Education booth, hick Chain Show Sale, Plant Sale, Youth Field Day and the Pet Show.
The animal shows and exhibits will still take place, as well as the school art fair, at the discretion of the schools.