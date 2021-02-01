According to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health, there are currently 5,912 total cases of COVID-19 listed in Coffee County, with 262 active cases and 5,551 cases that are considered inactive/recovered. There are now 99 deaths from the virus.
According to the state education department dashboard, Tullahoma City School reported <5 cases of COVID-19 among the students and staff for the last two weeks.
Bel-Aire Elementary School reported <5 cases for students and zero cases for staff this week while there were zero cases reported among students and staff last week.
East Lincoln Elementary School reported zero cases among students and <5 cases among staff for the last two weeks. Jack T. Farrar Elementary School reported zero cases for students and staff for the last two weeks.
Robert E. Lee Elementary School reported <5 cases for students and zero cases for staff for the last two weeks.
East Middle School reported <5 cases among students and zero cases among staff this week and <5 cases among students and staff last week. West Middle School reported <5 cases for students and zero cases for staff this week and zero cases for students and staff last week.
According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 31.8 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 21.5 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 38.3.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 8.4%.
As for the whole state, the total COVID-19 case count is 729,187 which includes 9,753 deaths, 1,562 current hospitalizations and 685,162 cases that are considered inactive/recovered.
As of Jan. 24, the county is in the Red Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.