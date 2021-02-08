According to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health, there are currently 6,031 total cases of COVID-19 listed in Coffee County, with 213 active cases and 5,710 cases that are considered inactive/recovered. There are now 108 deaths from the virus.
As for the long term care facilities in town, NHC Healthcare Tullahoma is the only facility listed on the state's data dashboard with active cases, which is updated each week on Fridays.
Per TN Department of Health, facilities will be removed from the list once the cluster is closed and no longer active. A cluster is closed once 28 days have passed since the last exposure to a case within the facility.
Per the state dashboard, the facility had it's last positive test of COVID-19 on Jan. 25. Out of the 72 residents there was 54 resident cases and 55 staff cases of the virus. The dashboard lists four resident deaths due to the virus.
According to NHC's own dashboard, the facility currently has one in-house patient and three admitted patients who have tested positive. Only one staff member has tested positive for the virus. The facility's dashboard lists 50 patients and 61 staff members as "recovered." There has been seven deaths at the facility, per the NHC dashboard.
According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 30.6 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 17.6 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 27.1.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 8.9%.
As for the whole state, the total COVID-19 case count is 745,826 which includes 10,566 deaths, 1,294 current hospitalizations and 707,098 cases that are considered inactive/recovered.
As of Jan. 31, the county is in the Orange Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.